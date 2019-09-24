After dating for over five years and keeping their relationship a hush-hush affair, Ileana D'Cruz and beau Andrew Kneebone parted ways recently. Not only did Ileana and Andrew unfollowed each-other, but, Ileana also deleted all the photos from her Instagram page with Andrew.

There were reports of Ileana having turned towards painting to overcome her healing heart. And, the latest we hear is that Ileana's Raid co-star, Ajay Devgn has extended his shoulder to the lady to cry on. A Spotboye report reveals that Ileana has spoken up about her breakup with Ajay Devgn who not only listened to her but also advised her on how to move on. Ajay and Ileana shared a warm relationship during the shoot of Raid.

Ileana had put several sad emojis and quotes after her break-up with Andrew. "You don't really realize how heavy the weight is until you finally put it down," Ileana posted on Instagram. "Ask yourself, are you ready to let go of the energy you have absorbed from other people that has hurt you. The thoughts, emotions, feelings, psychic information that did not belong to you, that prevented you from being clear about who you are," was another post by Ileana hinting at her breakup and the reason behind it.

There were reports of Ileana and Andrew having tied-the-knot secretly too. On being asked whether she has tied-the-knot, Ileana had said, "I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally also, I am doing well. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see."

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ileana had said that she would never speak about Andrew because, "We actors get a lot of love, but at times, we get double the amount of negativity for no reason whatsoever. There are times when the comments become nasty. It's not fair for him to go through it. He is a normal person and is entitled to his privacy."