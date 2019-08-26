Ileana D'Cruz has always been private about her personal life. She had said that she doesn't like to talk about it too much but it's pretty much there for the world to see. The actress had been away from the showbiz for a while now and has been mostly in the news about her relationship with her long-time photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. While everything was hunky-dory between the loving couple, it looks like troubles have now made home in their paradise.

It has been learnt that Ileana and Andrew have broken up and apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos. The Raid actress even posted sad and emotional messages on her Instagram stories to express her sad state.

"You don't really realize how heavy the weight is until you finally put it down," Ileana posted an emotional quote on Instagram.

In another post, Ileana shared a quote which clearly explained how she was left heartbroken after breaking up with her long-time boyfriend.

"Ask yourself, are you ready to let go of the energy you have absorbed from other people that has hurt you. The thoughts, emotions, feelings, psychic information that did not belong to you, that prevented you from being clear about who you are," Ileana posted.

Take a look.