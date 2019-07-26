Ileana D'Cruz has been away from Bollywood for quite a while now and has been in the news mostly for her relationship with her long-time photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan and had made a comeback in Telugu film industry with Amar Akbar Anthony after a gap of six years. She is quite active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse into her life through her posts. And now Ileana has treated her 10 millions followers with a steamy throwback bikini picture which will surely take your breath away.

In the throwback picture, Ileana can be seen oozing hotness while posing on a cruise ship. Flaunting her curvaceous figure in a white bikini, the actress looked no less than a goddess with her confident gaze into the camera lens.

Ileana will now be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming flick Pagalpanti which also stars John Abraham in lead role. The film is currently been shot in London and as the title suggests, the movie will be an out-and-out comedy.

The release date will be set eventually.