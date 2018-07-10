Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz posted a bold photo on Instagram that made her fans go weak in the knees. But apart from the picture, the caption is also powerful enough to grab attention.

Ileana posted a topless monochrome photo on social media. The actress looked dazzling as she stared right into the camera while showing her oomph factor.

Although Ileana appears to be topless in the aesthetically clicked image, it is her back only that is completely uncovered. While fans are going gaga over the Baadshaho actress' sizzling photoshoot, Ileana made a strong point in the caption.

"Fuck their opinions and what they think you are. you are NOT made of their flaws. you are made of your own darkness and exploding stars [sic]," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Most of her fans appreciated the actress and her beauty, there are some who made nasty comments on the picture. But Ileana is one such diva who hardly entertains the trolls, and believes to live life on her own terms.

Earlier, there were rumours that Ileana was pregnant, but she had denied it by posting a number of pictures. Married to Andrew Kneebone, Ileana was believed to be pregnant when her husband had posted a picture of the actress chilling inside a bathtub with the caption reading, "@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of. :) [sic]."

Also, she was seen sporting some loose dresses during the promotions of Baadshaho, which had further fueled up the rumours. But soon the buzz was put to rest when Ileana posted a couple of pictures drinking wine and showing middle finger, apparently to the rumours.