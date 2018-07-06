Controversial diva Poonam Pandey has now compared her toned body with that of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

A picture of Suhana in a two-piece chilling with her family had surfaced recently on social media. While the young star kid was both praised as well as trolled for the picture, Poonam shared the same image as a collage with her own topless photo.

The collage that Poonam shared shows her own topless self on one side, and Suhana in a swim-suit on the other. The bold diva in the caption said that after her own self, it is Suhana who could carry a bikini look so well. She also complimented Suhana's "great body".

"If After me any one i Liked Carrying a Bikini so Well is @iamsrk Daughter #SuhanaKhan Helluva Sexy.. Kudoos!! To this Girl for Such a Gr8 Body #BikiniBody #inShape #Toned [sic]," she captioned the post.

There is no doubt that Suhana has got a good body, and she has grown up to be a gorgeous young star kid, but we wonder how would she or Shah Rukh react to see Poonam comparing herself with the 18-year-old girl.

If After me any one i Liked Carrying a Bikini so Well is @iamsrk Daughter #SuhanaKhan Helluva Sexy.. Kudoos!! To this Girl for Such a Gr8 Body #BikiniBody #inShape #Toned pic.twitter.com/O5HC7x0VcY — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) July 6, 2018

Although Suhana is yet to enter the industry, she already has a huge fan base. She has a good number of followers on Instagram as she keeps posting pictures of parties and events that she attends.

On the other side, Poonam has been steaming up social media with her sensuous pictures and videos. She often teases her fans by sharing semi-nude pictures and videos that make her followers wanting for more.