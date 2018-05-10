Poonam Pandey, who is known for sharing sexy and hot pictures on social media, has recently uploaded a topless picture on Instagram and asked her fans to give a caption to it.

In the picture, Poonam Pandey is seen wearing only a pair of hot denim pants as she clicks her picture facing a mirror. She covered her modesty with her long locks.

Her titillating proposal floored many Instagram users who started suggesting different captions for her topless picture. Check them out here:

Curtains opening for a show

Perfect mermaid for starbucks

Cleopatra in love

Selfie of a bitch

Visibly invisible

Sex bomb

Sizzling hottie

Hair with benefits

Even hotter than summer climate

And there were many who slut-shamed her for posting a nude picture on social media and asked her join the porn industry.

Meanwhile, the bold diva is going to make a comeback with suspense thriller 'The Journey of Karma' in which she will be seen sharing space with Shakti Kapoor. They both will be seen in many nude scenes together on the silver screen.

In the trailer, Poonam Pandey can be seen posing nude with Shakti Kapoor. The film is about a girl who is financially poor and lives with her mother and her dream is to become an IT engineer for which she wants to study in the US.

Shakti Kapoor, on the other hand, plays the role of an ageing man who gets into a live-in relationship with the young girl owing to problems in his personal life. The 65-year-old actor recently revealed that he felt like a feeble and old man and very awkward while performing intimate scenes with the actress. He also revealed that it was his daughter Shraddha Kapoor who pushed him into signing the erotic film and told how he could give his best to the role.

The Journey of Karma is slated to release some time this year.

