Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently holidaying with his family in Europe. He has recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Zero.

Pictures of Suhana and youngest son AbRam with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba have now surfaced on the internet. One of the images shows AbRam striking a cute pose next to Suhana, who is wearing a brown bikini.

Another picture of Suhana shows the star kid in a red and white striped jumpsuit, which looks perfect for a summer morning. Suhana has already gained a lot of popularity through her social media posts. Shah Rukh has spoken about her love for acting, however, the star has maintained that she will be allowed to pursue a career in acting only after she finishes her studies.

The young celebrity might step into Bollywood after she finishes her studies abroad.

Suhana is currently in her final year of study at Ardingly College in Sussex, London and will graduate next year.

Shah Rukh's upcoming film Zero is directed by Anand L Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film's trailer got a really good response from the audience as SRK was seen as a dwarf. The audience is curious about the storyline of the film, as SRK and Anushka had to shoot some parts of the film in NASA. Zero is set to release December 21, 2018.

