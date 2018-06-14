The teaser of Bollywood movie Zero has allegedly been leaked online on Thursday, a day before it officially hits the internet. Shah Rukh Khan fans have requested others to not spread the screenshots.

Shah Rukh is playing the role of a dwarf for the first time in his career in Zero, which is slated for release on 21 December. It was rumoured that the makers have planned to release its first look video with Salman Khan's Race 3 on June 15 as an Eid treat.

But the buzz on the social media claims that the teaser of Zero was screened with Telugu movie Naa Nuvve during its premiere in the US on Wednesday. The first look video featuring the dance of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has impressed the viewers in the US. Twitter is now flooded with positive responses for the teaser.

Meanwhile, a viewer allegedly recorded the teaser of Zero during its screening in cinema halls and leaked it online. Another person with Twitter handle -Verma Aarav‏ @shubi_fan is selling it in bid to cash in on the curiosity of SRK fans. He tweeted, "if someone want zero teaser, then send me 10Rs on paytm. #Zero #ZeroTeaser check this screenshot of mx player.

If we are to go by the photo leaked by him, this copy of Zero teaser looks terrible and it may not impress the viewers. Hence, a fan named Chirag (@ChiragSRKian) "Those who haven't seen the teaser yet... don't ruin your excitement by watching that 2rs low quality clip Wait for the official #ZeroTeaser"

Some people are busy circulating the snapshots taken from this leaked copy of Zero teaser on social media. Shah Rukh Khan fans have requested to respect the hardwork and not spoil it by spreading its photos. KHILJI (@shrawan3350) tweeted, "Plz don't leak it It's someone hardwork that u r spoiling #Zeroteaser"

However, many fans are upset with Red Chillies Entertainment for not taking proper care of Zero teaser. RaJ Thakur‏ (@iamrstraj) tweeted, "You disappointed us once again @RedChilliesEnt ruined the hardwork of @iamsrk in just a minute. Teaser is on air on twitter. Now release it officially Asap #ZeroTeaser"

Abhishek K Singh‏ (@iamsingh_1) tweeted, "#ZeroTeaser @RedChilliesEnt Learn from @aamir_khan. Still remember how the security personnels were there in the movie hall during DANGAL movie screening prohibiting people from even taking pics forget about recording or leaking any scene. Get your act together @RedChilliesEnt"