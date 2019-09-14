Ileana D'Cruz was left heartbroken when she recently parted ways with her long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The actress has been keeping herself busy with activities and had been spending most of her time with her loved ones. But her recent post on Twitter has left everyone worried about her.

In her tweet, Ileana said that she is unable to understand why is she waking up with mysterious bumps and bruises on her legs. And she is almost convinced that she sleep walks at night.

"I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs," Ileana wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the actress expressed her shock that she might be making midnight snack trips to the fridge. "Shit. I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge. I'm a sleepwalking snacker. Oy vey," she tweeted.

Looking at Ileana's tweets, her fans started showing concerns about her current situation. While some advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, some assumed that she is haunted.

"Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it's a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted," a fan replied to Ileana on Twitter while another fan advised the actress to check her mattress and the corners of her bed properly before going to sleep.

Not just that, but Ileana's tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

(With IANS Inputs)