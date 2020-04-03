Ileana D' Cruz is known for her gorgeous beauty, slender figure and elegant curves. Her well-toned body grabs everyone's attention and gives true fitness goals to her fans. Ileana's perfect figure is proof that she a fitness freak.

The 'Raid' actress has always been opened about her fight against depression and body dysmorphic disorders, she always has been conscious about her weight and used to worry about it. But soon Ileana overcame her fret and started exercising, eating healthy and accepted her curves.

So, let's have a quick peep into Ileana's fitness mantras to maintain fitness and live a healthy life.

The 33-year-old actress likes to keep it simple and does not complicate her workout. She believes in making her workout sessions enjoyable and so she likes to dance, do skipping and goes for running on the beaches.

Ileana D'Cruz's Workout

Talking about making the workout fun, Ileana said, "I learnt a trick that everyone should use: when you are on the machine just start watching a show or a movie on your Ipad or tablet and you'll forget about what you are doing. That's what I used to do and it made it so much easier.

The dusky beauty doesn't like to go to the gym as she finds them very claustrophobic and she even gets dizzy on a treadmill. Hence, she likes to go running as it makes her feel very liberating and helps her to relax. Ileana also believes in interval training which includes sprint, then slow jogging and then sprints again which helps to accelerate calorie burning.

Miss D'Cruz loves swimming, in one of her interviews, Ileana revealed that she tries to swim at least twice a week and can manage 100 laps in a single session. Swimming is considered one of the best full-body exercises that shape and rejuvenates the body, hence she does an alternate between the breast, back and butterfly stroke. This combination helps to tone her chest, inner thighs, shoulders, buttocks and arms.

The Bollywood actress also does pilates and arabesque, in her workout sessions as it strengthens the core, eliminates muscle imbalances, eases back pain, increases agility, improves focus and helps you stay in shape.

Ileana D'Cruz's diet

Being a foodie, Ileana has a great craving for rasagullas, ras malai and dark chocolate. She herself revealed in one of her interviews that she cannot resist food, hence she splits her meal into five-six small meals.

She starts her day with a fruit juice followed by two poached eggs with two slices of whole-wheat bread.

For a mid-day snack, she sips some coconut water or sweet lime juice. Her lunch and dinner are probably the same which includes two chapatis, chicken or fish, a vegetable such as cauliflower and of course daal for protein.

Meanwhile, Ileana is considered to have a perfect bikini body, and she keeps flaunting her curves regularly on Instagram.

Here are some of the hottest avatars of Ileana D'Cruz