Ileana D'Cruz has been coping from her bitter break-up with her long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. She had been keeping herself busy with certain activities and treating every day like a normal one. She recently appeared on The Love, Laugh, Live show wherein she was seen interacting with Shibani Dandekar at her candid best.

During the conversation, Ileana talked about many things wherein she revealed her closest Bollywood friends, being a nerd, being an accidental actor and her interest in singing. So when Shibani asked Ileana to shed some light on her earlier statement that 'Sex has nothing to do with love', the actress said that one should enjoy sex but there has to be some emotions to it.

""Maybe it was taken out of context. Maybe I read some quotes that I have apparently said something like I've said that I enjoy having sex and I have sex as a workout. I am like, that just sounds wrong. I mean, I think you should enjoy sex but, there has to be some amount of emotion to do it. Sex is fantastic when you are in love. Because then it is two souls," Ileana D'Cruz said.

When Ileana was asked about things that she do while approaching men, she replied, "I get extremely shy. I hate saying it because it is extremely cliched but I am the definition of a nerd. Not a geek, but I am a nerd. I am cocky, I am awkward, I will say stupid things and I will do everything in my power to make me look horrible. So it just never works."

Ileana also spoke about her heartbreak phase and said that she's now concentrating more on herself, goes off sugar, works out well. She further said that one should always find a scope to work on themselves.

On the work front, Ileana will be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film Pagalpanti which also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.