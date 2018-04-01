Ajay Devgn's latest crime drama Raid has managed to impress the audience and been performing well at the box office. The movie, which opened to rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, has collected Rs 94.19 crore in just 16 days of its release.

The movie, which has been riding high on positive word of mouth, crossed Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days at the domestic market. It has been going strong in the third week as well despite new releases in theatres.

It managed to collect Rs 2.40 crore Friday (March 30) and Rs 2.60 crore Saturday (March 31) and is slowing marching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. The movie was released on 3,400 screens across India and 369 screens overseas (worldwide total: 3,769 screens).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Raid box office collection. He wrote, "#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz. [sic]"

The movie revolves around the story of Sharda Prashad Pandey, an income tax commissioner in Lucknow, who had raided the house of businessman Sardar Inder Singh in 1981 and recovered assets worth Rs 1.60 crore in cash and gold. The raid went on for 18 hours with 45 people present only for counting notes.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of a fearless IT officer who carries out a non-stop raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow. Whereas Ileana D'Cruz plays the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial venture. It also stars Saurabh Shukla in a prominent role.

Despite being a non-masala entertainer, Raid performed exceptionally well thanks to a powerful storyline and brilliant performances. And once again proved that content is the king which will help pull the audience in theatres like a magnet.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid also stars Ileana, Saurabh Shukla, Saanand Verma and Gayathri Iyer.