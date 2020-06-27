Being born and raised as a star kid is tough in today's world as your life is constantly under the media scanner. The spotlight is always on you, what you are up to, where you are going, from the media to millions of fans, everyone wants to have a glimpse into their starry lifestyle. But their life is as difficult life everyone else who has a fair share of struggles in their lives.

One such star kid who has always been followed by millions of people is Nysa Devgn, daughter of superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol. While Nysa is currently spending quality time with her parents in Mumbai under lockdown, Kajol has shared a video compilation called 'Quarantine Tapes with my baby'. The video chronicles Nysa's childhood, her growing up days with her parents to the present day.

In the video, Nysa talks about her equation with her mother Kajol, the advice from Ajay Devgn that has always been her constant guiding light, growing up as a star kid and how her parents have shielded her from the media glare.

As the tape begins, Nysa can be heard saying that she's still trying to figure out her real self. "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents made me pretty much blind to it," Nysa says.

Speaking about the advice that her father gave it to her while growing up, Nysa says, "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complacent. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don't even feel like I really deserve."

Then, you hear Kajol's voiceover wherein she speaks about how she has evolved from being an anxious mother to becoming chilled out mom over the years. "My relationship with Nysa started as her over-anxious mother. You know we've gone through 'Let's scream at each other all day' kind of phases. I think we've settled down now into a comfortable, chilled-out relationship with each other," Kajol says.

Revealing what kind of equation she shares with her mother Kajol, Nysa says, "I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She's way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don't really have a filter."

Take a look.