Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, never fails to make the heads turn with her stunning appearances. The young celebrity kid often grabs eyeballs on social media for being the spitting image of her mother Kajol. And yet again, her latest image with Kajol proves that she has indeed inherited her stunning looks from her gorgeous mother.

In a photo posted by one of Nysa's Instagram fan page, the 17-year-old can be seen dressed in traditional lehenga choli whereas Kajol can be seen in a green saree and white blouse. The picture is from Bachchan Diwali bash and the mother-daughter's appearance was one of the major highlights for the paparazzi.

Though Nysa has a huge fan following on social media, she has always been at the receiving end of trolls. From criticising her outfits to calling her the female version of Ajay Devgn, trolls never fail to showcase their sick mentality that they could never go unnoticed.

'Nysa used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care'

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.

Meanwhile, take a look at Nysa's latest picture wherein she looked like a spitting image of her mother Kajol.