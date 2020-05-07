Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the golden couples in the tinsel town. Even though both are way opposite to each other, as Ajay is quite an introvert kind of a person and on the other hand, Kajol is known for her bubbly and extrovert nature, one could say that the saying 'opposites attract' perfectly describes them.

Despite the fact that the film industry is infamous for growing heartbreaks, divorces and breakups, Ajay and Kajol have been going strong for the last 25 years including 21 years of marriage.

However, even their marriage had faced some ups and downs due to Ajay's alleged linkups with his co-actresses. In fact, there was one such time when Kajol got so much upset with Ajay, that she decided to leave the house along with their children Nysa and Yug. And the reason behind this was Ajay Devgn infamous affair with Kangna Ranaut.

Ajay Devgn's extra-marital affair with Kangana

There was one time when Ajay and Kangana's love story was blossoming all over and became quite famous. Both the actors met on the sets of 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' and they instantly clicked.

Although as per a report from TOI, there was a 'casual romance' with a 'no strings attached' stance among the two. The report also added that Ajay pitched Kangna's name to directors, for movies like Tezz and Rascals, which clearly shows that there was something cooking between the two.

Mr Devgn in fact used to pick his co-actress up, every morning and both used to arrive and leave the sets together.

Talking about the same the 51-year-old actor once reacting to his linkup rumours said that, "I won't say that extra-marital affairs don't happen, but at times the media misunderstands when they see two people together. But I don't give anyone a chance to link me with someone. I like my work and at home."

How Kajol put the brakes on Ajay's romance with Kangana

Later on, seeing her husband's closeness with other women, Kajol got so furious that she wanted to leave Ajay and his house. But the actor somehow managed the situation and since he had no intentions of leaving his wife, the 'Tanhaji' actor immediately cut down his ties with Kangana.

"Kangana's tactics have reportedly miffed Ajay's superstar wife Kajol, who is not known to brook any sort of nonsense. This could be the reason why Ajay is trying to maintain his distance," a source in the unit of Rascals, revealed to India Today.

Furthermore, Kangna Ranaut in an interview with Stardust Magazine opened up about her affair with a married man.

She was quoted as saying, "Dating a married man was a mistake." Now we now that she had two alleged affairs with married men, that is the first with Aditya Pancholi, and later with Ajay Devgn.

What's worth thinking here is which man Kangana referred to, in her interview with Stardust. It's a secret that only she knows.