The infamous cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor had grabbed all the unnecessary attention in the media which the two wouldn't have anticipated while promoting their 2017 film Rangoon. This was the first time that Kangana and Shahid were paired together in movie and it definitely turned out to be a nightmare for both.

It was clear that Kangana and Shahid didn't share a cordial relation with each other. Kangana had mentioned in one of her interviews that sharing a cottage with Shahid was a nightmare. She had also said that she was the third hero in the film after Shahid and Saif Ali Khan.

Her statement certainly didn't go down well with Shahid who shot back at her saying that he doesn't agree with Kangana's thought process of calling herself a hero and making herself feel like a bigger person. He had said that there were three protagonists in the film and being a hero or a heroine doesn't really matter to him.

By this time, things had gone out of control with Kangana taking constant jibes at Shahid during media interviews. From calling their kissing scene 'disgusting' to acknowledging the fact that they are not friends, Kangana didn't leave any space for Shahid to breath.

And it was this time when Shahid decided to take the matter into his hands. Reacting to Kangana's comment on him telling her about having a runny nose that sticks to his moustache while shooting the making out scene in the mud, Shahid had told DNA, "I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don't remember telling her all this at all."

'Shahid must have borrowed the line from Hrithik'

And Kangana is not a person who would take such accusations lying down. She gave it back to Shahid by comparing him with her rumoured ex Hrithik Roshan, whom she was involved in a brutal legal battle.

"That line he (Shahid) must have borrowed from Hrithik. He would have thought that dude I will borrow these claims from Hrithik," Kangana Ranaut had told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Their war of words surely got escalated and by then, Shahid had decided to put an end to it. He reportedly told his PR team that he will no longer promote the film with Kangana and asked them to arrange their media interviews separately.

Well, that was one hell of a solution to end all wars.