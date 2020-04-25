There hardly been a few celebrities who Kangana Ranaut didn't have an issues with. From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, Kangana has always been ready to strike back even at petty things that could've easily resolved. And one such discomfort that soon turned into a cold war was with Shahid Kapoor whom she had to share a cottage with while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon.

The entire cast and crew had setup their base in Arunachal Pradesh and had limited access in terms of comfort. Because of which, Kangana and Shahid had to share a cottage which certainly created a rift between the two co-stars.

Kangana, who is known for her speaking her mind, didn't mince any word while speaking about the discomfort that Shahid caused her during their stay together. She complained that she was fed-up with Shahid playing loud music in the cottage that caused her a lot of stress.

"We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottage with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed-up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," Kangana Ranaut had said in an interview with Mid-day.

Her statement didn't go down well with Shahid and the latter didn't leave a chance to take sly digs at Kangana during the promotions of the film. Their discomfort towards each other was clearly visible even when they visited The Kapil Sharma Show together.

And even Kangana didn't lower her guard throughout whcih deepened and darkened the scars even further. And there could a possibility that we might not see then together on screen anytime soon.