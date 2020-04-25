Kangana Ranaut had never shied away from expressing her dislike for Deepika Padukone on a public platform. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Deepika won the Best Actress award for her performance in Happy New Year over Kangana's role in Queen at an award function in 2014. And thereafter, their cold war made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

When Deepika went on stage to collect her Best Actress award, she dedicated it to Kangana for her brilliant performance in Queen. This kind gesture from Deepika on a public platform didn't go down well with Kangana. She felt humiliated and disrespected. She had even written about this incident to Hrithik Roshan via email which went public during the investigation of Hrithik-Kangana's legal case.

When Kangana was asked about Deepika's gesture of dedicating the award to her, the Queen actress had said in an interview that she would have appreciated if Deepika would have told her in person what she felt about her performance.

Shortly after, Kangana had openly admitted to being not friends with Deepika during an interview with Rajeev Masand. When Kangana was asked if things were better between the two, the actress rolled her eyes and said that she just want to left alone.

Kangana's direct jibe at Deepika

Kangana even took a direct jibe at Deepika saying that she should stop interfering in her life. "They should concentrate on their work because probably what they want to achieve by interfering in my life, they will achieve when they concentrate more on their work, their films and their performances. But that's not happening," Kangana had said.

Later, when Deepika was asked about her infamous cold war with Kangana, she told the media that it was one-sided and irrelevant. "It's only one-sided. It's irrelevant.It's really irrelevant. I have way too much going on in my life so what people say, what people do, what people think is really irrelevant," Deepika was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

Responding to Deepika's statement, Kangana gave it back to the Padmaavat actress, in an interview with Miss Malini, saying, "Really?! She said that? Then why she makes these desperate calls to paint a parallel reality and sends never ending cunning texts to invite me for her trials and parties? Well, she seems rather invested in the irrelevant stuff."

Though Kangana had later tried to make peace with Deepika by defending her choice of outfit at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016, she continues to criticise Deepika even today, be it for visit to JNU or her TikTok video on acid attack survivors.