Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has indefinitely postponed her interactive session with Dr Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Deepika was scheduled to discuss the rise in mental health issues in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic with the WHO chief on April 23.

Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Deepika said, "Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

What propelled Deepika to postpone the conversation?

While Deepika did not mention any specific reason for putting the mental health conversation on hold, it could well be due to the heavy criticism she withdrew from the netizens for joining hands with WHO. The international health body has been at the receiving end of global ire for allegedly favoring China and not taking timely actions to spread awareness regarding COVID-19.

Soon after Deepika had taken to social media to announce the session with Dr Tedros, a number of users slammed her for the collaboration, threatening to boycott all her future projects. Probably taking a cue from the repercussions of her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year, which adversely hampered the collections of her last outing Chapaak, Deepika decided to put the conversation on hold.

Deepika strongly advocates mental well-being

Having gone through depression herself, Deepika has time and again stressed on the importance of addressing issues related to psychological well-being. While announcing the suspension of the chat, she also added, "Mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond."

On the work front, Deepika has completed the shooting of Kapil Dev's biopic 83' which stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead. She will also be seen in Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.