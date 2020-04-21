As coronavirus is continuing its deadly spree in all nooks of the world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has claimed that the worst of the virus is still ahead of us. The comments from Adhanom Ghebreyesus came as a shocker, as many counties are planning to ease restrictive measures like lockdown in the coming days.

Coronavirus: A pathogen that many people still don't understand

While talking to reporters from the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not reveal why he believes the virus outbreak could get worse in the coming weeks. However, he added that the world should be united to prevent this tragedy that is currently creating chaos everywhere.

"Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us. Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand," said Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus also reacted to the allegations made by Donald Trump, and he made it clear that WHO has hidden nothing from the United States from day one.

"There is no secret in WHO because keeping things confidential or secret is dangerous. It's a health issue. This virus is dangerous. It exploits cracks between us when we have differences. Having CDC staff at WHO means there is nothing hidden from the U.S. from Day One. Our CDC colleagues also know that we give information immediately to anyone," said the WHO chief, Associated Press reports.

Coronavirus: Current statistics

Coronavirus has killed more than 1,71,500 people worldwide, and the total number of infected people has risen to 2.5 million. The United States is one of the worst affected countries due to coronavirus outbreak, and there are nearly 8 lakh infected people in the US alone. As of now, 42,518 people have died in the US, and the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days.

In India, the number of COVID-19 infected people has risen to 18,985, and the death toll stands at 603.