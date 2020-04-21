The Coronavirus pandemic has raised some important questions. While governments are scrambling to bring the situation under control, a lot of criticism is being directed towards WHO for its involvement in the pandemic and their transparency, especially Director-General Dr Tedros.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone announced yesterday that she will be holding a live chat on Instagram with the WHO Director-General Tedros. However, the internet is not pleased with this move at all. Netizens are slamming the actress for her irresponsibility and for not taking into account the flak WHO is receiving and the public perception of Tedros.

Netizens unhappy with Deepika Padukone's 'PR Stunt'

At a time of a global Coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of concern and public tension running high. At such a time the first move is to wonder where one should assign blame. In this panic and confusion, those in the public eyes invariably get caught right in the middle of it.

Deepika Padukone announced that she would be conducting a live chat on Instagram with WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebereyesus on mental health during a pandemic. Her intention may have been good, but the public is having none of it.

Lately, Tedros has been pulled up for not revealing data and responding adequately to the pandemic in the USA. Tedros has refuted these claims but the temper is still high. Donal Trump has heavily criticised WHO. In light of this conflict, the internet is unimpressed and offended by Deepika's move calling out her and her PR agency for the event on Twitter.

After Deepika's announcement, the tweets exploded with a lot of hate directed towards the Bollywood actress:

Please cancel this or we will launch a boycott of you. Tedros is a Communist Chinese stooge who hates India and caused the coronavirus to spread. — Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) April 19, 2020

WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed their credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaign. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It's all about money. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 19, 2020

If you have stains on your career, life or you've done wrongs in your life, just contact Movie stars.



They will endorse you, promote you as a saint and even go ahead and whitewash everything by making a biopic!



No wonder Bollywood's combined IQ is less than room temperature — Pulkit Vashishth पुलकित वशिष्ठ ?? (@Pandit_Ji719) April 19, 2020

Pls fire ur PR. After that jnu fiasco now this. They are making sure ur next film flops too??? — Human!! (@livelove2225) April 19, 2020

It's yet to be seen how Deepika responds to this and whether or not she will go ahead with the live chat.