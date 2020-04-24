There has been a lot of controversy around the statements Rangoli made on Twitter, after which her Twitter account was suspended by the platform. As her sister, Kangana Ranaut came forward to support her and speak on her behalf before the camera.

For taking her sister's side, the actress has been slammed with a police complaint following her video. A Mumbai-based advocate took action against the actress. It is yet to be seen what the reaction will be.

Kangana faces police complaint after speaking up for her sister

In India, Coronavirus has become a highly sensitive communal debate. Thanks to this, certain celebrities and popular personalities have been facing public anger directed towards their misplaced comments and hate speech. One of those who have faced a cascading amount of backlash is Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut's sister faced an unprecedented amount of criticism for her Islamophobic comments calling for genocide and inciting hate. Nobody was expecting this level of backlash when her Twitter account was abruptly suspended by the platform.

This led to outrage and huge debates, Kangana's sister then came forward to justify and defend her sister with a video where she appealed for Twitter to be banned. She also said that her sister's comments were incorrectly taken out of context. However, many felt the actress was defending her sister knowing full well that she was the one at fault.

Now the Bollywood actress is looking at a police complaint filed against her for siding with Rangoli. A Mumbai-based advocate Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has taken further action against the actress. The actress has been accused of misusing her fame and stardom to promote hatred in the country for personal gain.