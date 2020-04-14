Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing lots of attention from paparazzi not just because of her mind-blowing acting skills, but also, because of her alleged relationships with different Bollywood actors and the controversies related to her relationships.

Kangana has been quite an outspoken girl and has been always open about her love affairs. However, she surely has witnessed some dirty and abusive relationships in the past.

Everybody knows about the whole controversy involving Kangana and Hrithik where they fought a legal battle against each other as the actress claimed Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan for mentally traumatising her and abusing her. However, not many know that miss Ranaut once dated Aditya Pancholi when she was new in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi affair

Recalling how they first met, Aditya, in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed, "Kangana didn't have a penny when I met her. I saw her the first time on the road. She was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. It was June 27, 2004. She was drenched and sitting on a bike with a guy from the Asha Chandra Acting Institute... It was pouring."

He continued, "Suddenly, she came up and said a warm 'Hi' to me. When she said she was 'Kangana Ranaut', I remembered a mutual friend had asked me to help her when she reached Mumbai. After that Kangana started calling me up persistently until I agreed to meet her. Initially, she was a sweet small-town girl. I fell in love with her."

Aditya claimed that he was madly in love with the 33-year-old actress and did everything he could do to make it up to her. But according to him she took his advantage and was with him just for the sake of money and fame.

Kangana and Aditya had an ugly breakup

"We were as good as husband and wife. I was actually building a house for both of us on Yari Road. We lived together for three years at a friends' place. I used to show her a lot of movies. I was building a home for the two of us. Even the phone she was using was mine," Aditya Pancholi was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror in one of his interviews.

Kangana had many more tales of abuse and even claimed that she approached Aditya's wife Zarina Wahab for help, and when she refused, the 'Panga' actress had no option but to approach the police.

"I'm a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I'm like 'Please save me! I'm younger than your daughter. I'm a minor and I can't tell my parents."

After filling FIR the police reportedly gave Aditya a stern warning to keep his distance, and so finally they broke up with each other.