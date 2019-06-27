Mumbai police have filed an FIR of rape against actor Aditya Pancholi, according to ANI.

The news agency in a tweet broke the news out. However, it did not mention anything about the complainant. It is to be mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had earlier filed a case against Pancholi accusing him of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

Hence, it is being believed that the FIR against Pancholi has been issued on the basis of Kangana's complaint. Kangana and Pancholi were in a relationship long time ago. According to the actress, Pancholi had physically and sexually assaulted her during that phase.

Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab had also confirmed that the two were in a relationship, but clearly denied the allegations been made on her husband. She had taken dig at Kangana saying that one cannot be in a relationship with someone, and suddenly accuse the person of rape after the affair ended.

After the complaint of sexual assault was made against Pancholi, the latter had also filed a defamation case against the actress.