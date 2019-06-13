While Kangana Ranaut accused her former boyfriend Aditya Pancholi of domestic violence and even rape, the latter's wife Zarina Wahab has come up in his support.

Talking in support of Aditya, Zarina said that it is wrong to accuse someone of rape just because a relationship did not last.

"You can't be in a relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It's just not right," she told Deccan Chronicle.

The veteran actress further said that she is aware of the whole picture, and believes that her husband did not do anything wrong. "I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong," she added.

Earlier, Kangana had filed a sexual assault complaint against Aditya, following which the latter had filed a defamation case against her. The Manikarnika actress in her complaint had alleged that Aditya had physically and sexually assaulted her while the two were dating each other.

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli recently made another scandalous claim on social media. She had tweeted that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and texting Kangana to apologise for not standing by her side during the Hrithik-Kangana controversy.

She even had tweeted that Hrithik deliberately portrayed Sunaina as bipolar when he came to know about her and Kangana's friendship.