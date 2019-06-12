Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has yet again made some scandalous tweets involving Hrithik Roshan. This time, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan is also in the controversy.

Rangoli has now tweeted that Hrithik's sister has been calling and texting Kangana and Rangoli to apologise to them for not supporting them during the big controversy. She made the remark while replying to a Twitter handle that tried to mock her for praising her sister Kangana.

"Don't act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends when Kangana &Hrithik were close," Rangoli said in the first tweet.

She then went on to accuse Hrithik of trying to portray Sunaina as someone suffering from bipolar disorder. "When Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming. Day before it was all over the media, so don't give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings," Kangana's sister said.

Sunaina was recently in the news after a leading publication reported that her bipolar condition has worsened and is under medical observation. She later clarified on Twitter that the report was false and she was absolutely fine. She also denied suffering from bipolar disorder.

Sunaina, in an interview with an entertainment portal, made some shocking statements saying that she is fed up with the constant intervention of her parents in her life. She had said that she wanted to move out of her parents' house, but the financial crisis was preventing her from doing so.