After Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina denied rumours of suffering from bipolar disorder, the latter has opened up about the real issues she is facing. Sunaina said that she feels "claustrophobic" to be under the control of her parents and wants to live separately.

In an interview with Spotboye, Sunaina made some shocking revelations. Hrithik's sister said that she was in rehab for two months due to alcoholism. She said that she got addicted to alcohol due to failed relationships. While she is out of the addiction now, she said that she is unhappy about her parents not letting her live the way she wants to.

"I am fine and definitely not bipolar. But yes, I am having issues. I want to move out of my house and live separately. I cannot live under the constant shadow of my parents. Don't have a drink, don't meet this guy, don't meet that guy! I am feeling claustrophobic. My dad and mom are being over-protective," she told the entertainment portal.

"If I have a drink once in blue moon, why would I turn alcoholic again? What's wrong if I go out to party with my friends? what's wrong if I meet up with a guy?" she asked.

Sunaina further said that she had moved out of her parents' house a month ago, and was staying in a hotel. But her parents "cajoled" her into coming back, and now she is short of money to afford her own house.

"If Hrithik can live separately, why can't I? I love my parents very much and, that's all. While I also understand their perspective, I just want to have my own space and home. They need to trust me. I repeat, I love them very much," she concluded.

One leading publication had reported that Sunaina was under medical observation due to bipolar disorder. However, she had soon clarified that the report is false.

"Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right [sic]," she had tweeted.