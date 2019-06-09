Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has reportedly been facing challenges of bipolar disorder and her condition seems to have deteriorated over the past few days. Sunaina has now been put under critical observation by doctors for the next 24 hours to regain control over her problems, as per a report in The Times Of India.

Sunaina, in her cryptic Twitter post, said that she had been going through a very tough time at this point of life which she didn't anticipate that it would come her way.

"Sunday thought .....didn't know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime ....." Sunaina Roshan had tweeted earlier today.

As per the report, "Sunaina has been calling people out due to her condition" and her current condition is a "stressing concern for the whole Roshan family."

However, an official statement from the Roshan family about Sunaina's current health condition is still awaited.

In May, Sunaina had penned her experience of going through depression and fighting it out in her blog called Zindagi by Sunaina Roshan.

"There are still occasions when I do get my bouts of anxiety, which is also a form of depression but I have had to accept that it is situational and have the will to get out of it. I still do go to see my psychiatrist once a month just like a health follow up routine and discuss if there are issues that make me anxious, so that the advise and medications can keep it in check. I still carry SOS anti-anxiety mouth dissolving tablets in a handbag. I still resort to medications at times and I am not shy or scared about it," reads an excerpt from Sunaina's blog.

For the uninitiated, Sunaina is also a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. She had also penned about her battle with cancer in her blog.

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan had underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma on January 8. He was seen with a Ryles tube. Later, Hrithik had said that his father was up and about after the surgery.