Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is far below in the popularity graph in China than his colleagues Aamir and Salman Khan. The poor collection of Kaabil at the Chinese box office is proof for it.

It is Aamir Khan, who showed the Indian filmmakers that China is the potential foreign market for desi film. He is the most popular Indian actor in China and the success of Dangal, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore in the country is proof for his fame. Even his flop movies like Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan have received better opening in China and made better collection than their business in India.

Later, two other Khans followed his suit, but got mixed reception. Shah Rukh Khan tried his luck with Happy New Year, which failed to make it big at the Chinese box office. However, Salman Khan was successful in striking a chord with audience in China with his offerings like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, which have become blockbuster success with their superb collections at the Chinese box office.

Of late, many Indian filmmakers vying their hands to get a slot to release their films in China and Hrithik Roshan's 2017 movie Kaabil is one of those attempts. The Sanjay Gupta-directed action thriller film was reportedly released in 15,000 screens across the country on June 5 and broke the records of Sultan (11000 screens), Dangal (9,000 screens), Bajrangi Bhaijan (8,000 screens) and Bahubali 2 (7,000 screens).

Considering its huge screen count, the Hrithik Roshan starrer was expected to make bigger collection than above mentioned movies at the Chinese box office, but Kaabil had a shockingly very start. The movie showed growth in its collection on the following days, but it was way below the expectations.

Kaabil has collected Rs 13.87 crore gross at the Chinese box office in three days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Kaabil is having a terrible run in #China... Continues to underperform... No improvement or growth in biz... Wed $ 0.48 mn, Thu $ 0.66 mn, Fri $ 0.69 mn. Total: $ 2 million [₹ 13.87 cr]. Includes previews held earlier."

What is more shocking about Kaabil is that its three-day collections are little more than the opening day collection of the recent Indian release – Mom in China. The late Sridevi starrer, which was released on May 10, collected $ 1.68 million at the Chinese box office on the first day. The film showed decent growth and grossed $2.22 million on the second day and $2.10 million on the third day.

The above numbers show that Hrithik Roshan has long way to reach the popularity levels of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. However, one thing is clear that Hrithik has made an attempt to penetrate in to Chinese market with his flop movie. His intention is very clear that he does not want to score a big hit with it. But he wants to become a family name in the country and make a small fanbase with it.

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is lined up for release in India on 12 and the actor will take it to the Chinese audience in the later days. It is a biographical drama film, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. This kind of inspirational subjects have worked wonders in China. One should not wonder, if it break the records of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is the highest grossing Indian movie in the Chinese box office.