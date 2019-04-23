Ayushman Khurrana's Andhadhun continues to storm the China box office in its third week. With an amazing collection, it has emerged as the third highest grossing India film in the country in 19 days.

Andhadhun, which was made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, was released in India and some international markets on October 5, 2018. The film collected Rs 111.37 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie became one of the critically-acclaimed and commercially blockbuster success films of the year.

China, which is the new-found market for Indian cinema, has good demand for black comedy crime thrillers. After learning the fact, the makers dubbed and released the film in China as Piano Player on April 3. As predicted the movie had an immediate connect with the local audiences in the country.

Having registered a fantastic opening, Andhadhun collected Rs 150.51 crore gross ($ 21.76 million) at the China box office in the first week. The movie made better collection than American superhero film Shazam, which is based on the DC Comics character. It remained unstoppable in the country in the following weeks.

The Ayushman Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer surpassed $30 million mark (Rs 200 crore) in China on its second Saturday and $35 million mark at the China box office in its second week. Andhadhun continued to keep the cash register ringing in its third week and crossed Rs 40 million mark.

Andhadhun has collected a total of $43.45 million (Rs 303.36 crore gross) at the China box office 19 days. It is now set for $50 million mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted on April 21, "#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr]."

Andhadhun has shattered the lifetime collection records of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium at the Chinese box office in 19 days. The movie has become the third highest grossing Indian film in China after Dangal and Secret Superstar. Here is the list of top 5 films.