Kangana Ranaut is one of the most valuable starlets in Bollywood, and with her impeccable portrayal of characters on screen, the actress has succeeded in garnering a huge fan following. Recently, one childhood image of Kangana went viral, and in the photo, the 'Queen' actress can be seen wearing the attire of Hindu epic character Sita.

The image of Kangana, dressed up as Sita was initially shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on her Twitter page. In the image, Kangana can be seen wearing a red saree with long hair and jewelry. In her Twitter post, Rangoli also revealed that Kangana herself had designed these costumes, and it was part of a drama during her school days. Kangana was just 13-years-old at that time, and interestingly, she herself had directed this play.

"Ramayana being on-air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, makeup costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get a lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared," wrote Chandel on her Twitter page.

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared ? pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

The image shared by Chandel has already gone viral, and people have started praising the actress for her talent which she showed during teenage.

Kangana Ranaut's latest release was 'Panga' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film was released on January 24, and it was a moderate hit at the box-office. Even though the film failed to make it big at the box-office, audiences and critics unanimously praised the performance of Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of 'Thalaivi', a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Tamil Nadu leader J Jayalalitha. The film is being directed by acclaimed director AL Vijay. Apart from Kangana, this movie also stars Aravind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Poorna, and Madhoo in other prominent roles.