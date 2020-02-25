Mollywood starlet Shamna Kasim, popularly known by her name Poorna, will play a crucial role in the upcoming movie 'Thalavi', which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. In this movie, which is the biography of Tamil political leader Jayalalitha, Kangana will enact the lead role, while Shamna will be seen playing the role of Sasikala.

Shamna Kasim replaced Priyamani?

Earlier, it was rumoured that the makers have roped in Priyamani to do the role of Sasikala. But due to unknown issues, the actress apparently opted out from the movie, and now the makers have finalised Shamna to do this role.

Shamna Kasim herself confirmed her role in 'Thalaivi' in a recent Instagram post. In her post, Shamna shared her excitement to be a part of this movie that narrates the life story of the Iron Lady J Jayalalitha.

"Delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Thalaivi Movie. It's truly a wonderful opportunity to be associated with the biopic of the Iron Lady J Jayalalitha ma'am," wrote Shamna Kasim.

All you need to know about Thalaivi

'Thalaivi' is being directed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay who has previously helmed movies like 'Madrasipattanam', 'Deiva Thirumagal', and 'Devi'. Audiences believe that AL Vijay's uncompromising cinematic language and raw way of filmmaking will make 'Thalaivi' a milestone flick in Kollywood.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Shamna Kasim, the film also stars Aravind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Madubhala. In this movie, Aravind Swamy will be seen portraying the role of legendary Tamil leader MG Ramachandran (MGR), while Prakash Raj will play the character of Karunanidhi. The film will showcase the life of Jayalalitha from her birth, film career, and rise in politics.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music of this movie, while Anthony is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Induri Shailesh R. Singh. 'Thalavi' will have its theatrical release on June 26, 2020.