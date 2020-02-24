Kangana Ranaut who will be playing Jayalalithaa in the upcoming movie, 'Thalaivi', commemorated Amma on her 72nd birth anniversary by releasing second look from the film.

The biopic on the politician will release later this year in June. Fans are eager to know how the actress will carry off this feat. However, following the post, the look went viral for the striking resemblance between the two.

Kangana Ranaut turns Thalaivi

Since the announcement of the film, there has been much curiosity about how Kangana will pull off the role of Jayalalithaa. On her 72nd birth anniversary, the actress released her second look for the film on Instagram.

In the picture, Kangana is seen in a simple white saree with a black and red border. Before posting the picture of the actress, the other picture posted on the wall, was that of Jayalalithaa in her thirties. The transformation is uncanny.

The biopic hopes to follow the beloved politician's life and the transition from films to politics. The film directed by AL Vijay will also be shown in Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi. Kangana has been working very hard to play the character, she not only learned Tamil but practised Bharatnatyam as well. In an earlier statement, Kangana had expressed her enthusiasm about playing Jayalalithaa as it was different from the roles she had done before.

The public reacts to Kangana as Amma

Since posting the new look, Kangana has become the talk of the town, for her resemblance to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Many commended the actress for the effort and dedication. Kangana's sister Rangoli too posted about the new look.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

As the poster trends on social media, here's what fans had to say about the look:

This still from #Thalaivi is so good and the resemblance is uncanny pic.twitter.com/zOxQHkB8rx — Mahek ❤️ (@chocolatygirl07) February 24, 2020

Some were not as sure:

Kangana Ranawat is not at all matching for Jayalalithaa character. Worst choosing ??? #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/OxelzHYV6z — Fan_Fg1 (@Fan_Fg1) February 24, 2020

Why does Kangana have to ruin everything that I love and cherish?#Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/dpXHRTwVWM — Hamza Lakdawala (@hmlakdawala) February 24, 2020

Can she deliver or not? That is the question.