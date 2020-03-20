Coronavirus has been spreading like wildfire and the entire world has been trying to battle the pandemic by taking precautionary measures to prevent catching any infection. Many celebrity kids have been studying abroad including Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn. And since Nysa's school has been shut until further notice, Kajol flew to Singapore to bring her daughter back to Mumbai.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. While Kajol was wearing a black stripped dress with a scarf wrapped around her neck, Nysa was seen in sweat pants and crop top.

Nysa had recently grabbed unnecessary attention on social media over her skin tone when she was snapped outside a lounge in Mumbai. Many people, who have been looking at Nysa's pictures for the past few years, have noticed the visible change in her skin tone. There could be a possibility that she might have undergone skin lightening treatment to enhance her looks. But Nysa doing it at such a tender age has bothered online users who used to like her natural dusky skin tone.

Addressing the trolling of his daughter Nysa, Kajol told Pinkvilla, "I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel. And when something like this (trolling) happens, thank god, Nysa was not here when it happened. She was in Singapore and didn't realize what was going on here."

Ajay Devgn on Nysa getting trolled

When Ajay Devgn was earlier asked about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor couldn't resist himself from speaking up about how easily his daughter gets subjected to it. And while opening up about the same, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had asked Nysa to go out somewhere so that she could get over her grandfather's demise.

"They (trolls) really don't know what's going on. I'll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. 'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don't want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out," Ajay Devgn slammed trolled in an interview with Zoom TV.