Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is one of the most talked about star kids and has a huge fan following on social media. And while the 16-year-old has always been at the receiving end of trolls, Nysa has now grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons.

In the photos posted by Kajol on Instagram, Nysa looked vibrant in a golden dress paired with matching jewellery. She kept her hair loose and was flashing her million dollar smile on her face. She often gets praised for her stunning looks which she inherited from her gorgeous mother and actress Kajol. And yet again, Nysa looked like a spitting image of her mother in these latest pictures.

While sharing the pictures, doting mother Kajol wrote an emotional note for her baby girl which reads, "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine.

#babygirl #allmine #smilemore."

Earlier, Nysa made the heads turn with their stunning appearance at The Bachchan Diwali bash, last year. She looked beautiful in white lehenga choli and later, mesmerised everyone when she stepped out with her mother in an off shoulder white top and denim skirt.

Meanwhile, Kajol, while addressing the trolling and bullying of his daughter, said that it's a horrible thing to do for being born in a family with a filmy background.

"I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel. And when something like this (trolling) happens, thank god, Nysa was not here when it happened. She was in Singapore and didn't realize what was going on here," Kajol told Pinkvilla.

She continued, "But at the end of the day, social media is social media. So you have to make them understand that this is a small section of the society, let's ignore them. You have to realize that your opinion of yourself counts more again. If I am teaching my son how to respect women and my daughter... thank god I don't have to do that (touchwood), hopefully I will teach her by example that self respect starts with you."