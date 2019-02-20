Like most other star kids, Ajay Devgn's children often face online trolling, and the actor certainly is not happy about it. He recently spoke about how his daughter Nysa and son Yug handle such social media trolls,

Ajay explained that his kids get the limelight because of him and his wife Kajol, and it is not fair to target them for no reason.

"Judge me but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us; it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad, so do my children," the Total Dhamaan actor told IANS.

Ajay further said that it makes him feel sad to see his daughter and son facing trolls for his and Kajol's stardom. "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling," he said.

The Shivaay actor also said that Nysa has already learned how to tackle such trolls, and the best way is to not give any attention to it.

"She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Ajay added.

Ajay, who was last seen playing an extended special appearance in Simmba, will now appear in comedy film Total Dhamaal. The multi-starrer comedy drama is slated to be released this Friday.

Apart from Ajay, the movie also features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani among others. It is expected to have a good opening at the box office.