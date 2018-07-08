Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film has finally got a release date. The film, which will bring the two powerhouse actors together on the silver screen, will release on December 25, 2020.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the two actors will commence shooting for the film in mid-2019 and fans are already excited about it. However, this is not the first time Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the big screen together. The duo was last seen in Prakash Jha's 2010 political thriller Raajneeti in which they were seen playing estranged cousin brothers who are separated at the time of birth.

Director Luv Ranjan's film is touted to be an out and out entertainer which will see Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor entertaining their fans.

It is being said that Ranbir Kapoor, who was pretty impressed after watching Luv Rajan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), approached the filmmaker to be a part of his upcoming project. And now that Ranbir is finally on board, it will be interesting to see his on-screen chemistry with Devgn.

If the rumours are to be believed, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing onscreen father and son. However, Devgn fans were not so pleased with the idea of their favourite star portraying a father since they think he is too young for the role.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in all the glory for Rajkumar Hirani's recently released biopic Sanju, is currently shooting for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He will be also seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, is busy prepping for his role in Total Dhamaal and his home production film Helicopter Eela which will star his wife Kajol in the lead role.