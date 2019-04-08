Ajay Devgn is basking high in the incredible response that the trailer of his film De De Pyaar De has received and is busy with the promotion of the film. Apart from that, the actor is also quite occupied with his upcoming next Tanhaji. Amid all the success and accolades, what troubles Ajay Devgn is his children being put under pressure by trolls.

Ajay Devgn's 14-year-old daughter Nysa has always been at the receiving end of trolls. So much so that now the little girl, who has an immaculate fashion sense, does not want to dress up before leaving the house. Nysa was recently trolled brutally for her airport look. Talking about it, Devgn said, that the entire incident had affected not just his daughter but the entire family. Further elaborating on it, in an interview with HT, the actor said that people forget that Nysa is just 14 and because of their comment everyone is paying a price. Devgn also requested the paparazzi to leave the kids alone.

Devgn, who recently went on a holiday with his family, says that because of the pressure and trolling kids don't wish to dress up before leaving the house, which is a very sad thing to have happened.

Ajay Devgn had recently faced the heat from many sections of the society for casting #MeToo accused Alok Nath. Talking about it, Devgn had said, "This is not the right place to talk about it. And the movie was completed prior to it (allegations of sexual misconduct against Alok Nath)." The trailer of the film was released on Devgn's 50th birthday and in the film too, Ajay is seen playing a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman.