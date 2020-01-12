Ajay Devgan's Tanhaji, which opened to a decent response on Friday, has gone to show a huge growth of 26.6 percent in its collection at the Indian box office on the second day.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period action film based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. Riding on huge pre-release hype and promotion, The movie opened to a good response and collected Rs 15.10 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. It became the top five biggest openers of Ajay Devgan.

Taran Adarsh tweeted on January 11, "#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz."

The Om Raut-directed movie was successful in winning the heart of everyone who watched it on the first day. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday. Despite clashing with Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvaru down south, Tanhaji has collected Rs 20.57 crore net at the Indian box office on its second day. Its domestic total has reached Rs 35.67 crore net in two days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz."

The word of mouth boosted its advance booking for Sunday. Tanhaji has witnessed a further jump in its business in morning and matinee shows on its third day. Early trends on Sunday shows the movie is likely to collect around Rs 25 crore net at the Indian box office. Its first weekend total is likely to cross Rs 60 crore net mark.