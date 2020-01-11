Two big guns of Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone locked horns at the box office with their much-awaited releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak. Both films have received mixed response from critics but mostly have been positive. There had been immense buzz around both films but the one which crossed the finish line first in the box office race was none other than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

There has always been a difference in the collection whenever films of different genres clash at the box office. While Tanhaji unfolds an important part of the history with grandeur sprinkled with CGI combined with 3D effect, Chhapaak brings forth the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal shedding some light on acid attacks happening in the country.

Ajay Devgn's film had a mass appeal while Deepika Padukone's film was majorly meant for the multiplex audience which reflected in footfalls as well. While Tanhaji witnessed 20-30 per cent occupany from the morning shows, Chhapaak saw 15-20 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The box office battle was not just between Tanhaji and Chhapaak but Rajinikanth's Darbar also joined the arena which certainly divided the collection among the three major releases.

According to early estimates, Tanhaji earned Rs 15 crore, Chhapaak earned Rs 7 crore at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn's period drama was the clear winner here in terms of its collection but Deepika Padukone too has faired well considering the budget of both the movies.

While Tanhaji has been made with a budget of Rs 150 crore to lay down a foundation for all the grandeur, Chhapaak has been made with a budget of Rs 35 crore (approximately).