Rajinikanth's Darbar is off to a good start at the worldwide box office. The Kollywood film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead role, has got a better opening than the Tamil superstar's previous film Petta despite being a non-holiday release.

Darbar 1st Day Worldwide Collection

As per the makers, Darbar is released in an astounding 7000 screens. The AR Murugadoss-directorial film had got above-average response for the advance booking which was an indication of the flick doing good business on its first day.

The early estimation coming from the trade indicates that Darbar has managed to collect around Rs 18 crore on the first day in its home territory, Tamil Nadu. Andhra and Telangana have turned out to be good centres for the flick as it collected around Rs 7.5 crore on the first day.

Domestic Box Office

The Lyca Productions-funded movie has earned about Rs 7 crore from Kerala and Karnataka to take the film's total tally to 32.5 crore from South India alone. From rest of India, Darbar has managed to collect around Rs 2.5 crore to do a total of Rs 35 crore at the domestic box office.

Overseas Box Office

Among the overseas centres, Darbar has done well in the US. From the premieres and opening day, the Rajinikanth-starrer has grossed $622,129 (Rs 4.43Cr). It has estimated to have earned around Rs 5 crore in the Gulf. The multilingual movie has made a total of Rs 14.5 crore from the overseas box office.

The worldwide total collection of the movie stands at Rs 49.5 crore. Please note that these are estimated figures and not the official numbers revealed by the makers of the film.

How Much Petta Collected on Day 1?

Rajinikanth's previous movie Petta had grossed Rs 36.6 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day, while his magnum opus 2.0 had minted Rs 70 crore. His latest movie Darbar has opened to fairly positive reviews. Without much competition, it is expected to do well in the next couple of days.