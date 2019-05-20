The moment that Bollywood fashion watchers were waiting for happened on May 19, as diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Her style on the red carpet at Cannes over the years has been both liked and disliked, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always managed to stay in the news for her appearances at the prestigious film festival.

On the Cannes 2019 red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a shiny, metallic gown by designer Jean Louis Sabaji. The ensemble gave us the feeling of what Indians call the 'Dhoop-chhaon' cloth, giving an impression of both sun and shade. With her long loose hair combed back, just the right makeup and minimal accessories, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stylish but understated.

On the first few days of Cannes 2019, we witnessed Bollywood beauties Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan wowed us with their look on the red carpet and at the parties. Indian-origin actresses Mallika Sherawat and Taranjit Kaur were also present at Cannes 2019. Actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also make an appearance at Cannes 2019 now, so will Sonam Kapoor who also represents L'Oreal Paris like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been visiting Cannes since 2012, either as part of the Cannes Film Festival jury or as an ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. She has also presented or announced her films there.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in style at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and shared pictures on Instagram all the way.