The real fashion game of Bollywood at Cannes 2019 begins now with the arrival of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The two actresses are the original fashionistas of Bollywood, we could say, although Sonam Kapoor's style is usually more on point than her senior Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's. Both Sonam and Aishwarya wore a coat and pants for their airport look, as they arrived in Cannes to flowers and good wishes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cannes, France, with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, to be a part of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The former Miss World shared pictures of the two on Instagram, and two with husband Abhishek Bachchan who had dropped them off to the airport in Mumbai last night. Major husband missing happening here, we must say!

All eyes will be on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes 2019 red carpet. The diva has been visiting Cannes for over a decade now, either as part of the Cannes Film Festival jury or as an ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. She has also presented or announced her films there. But it's Ash's fashion on the Cannes red carpet that has been the most talked about by fans and style watchers.

Sonam Kapoor, too, has been attending Cannes for a few years now for L'Oreal Paris. Considering she is such a huge fashionista in whatever she does and wherever she goes, we are dying to see what she wears at Cannes 2019! She is here with sister Rhea Kapoor, who styles her often.

The B-town beauties who have already made a mark at Cannes 2019 with their impeccable style quotient are Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan. Indian actresses Mallika Sherawat and Taranjit Kaur were also present at Cannes 2019, with the former being a regular at the film festival. Actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also make an appearance at Cannes 2019.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's posts from Cannes 2019.