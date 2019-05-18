Bollywood beauties Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes 2019 red carpet on May 15 and wowed fans. While the actresses will have many more appearances at the prestigious film festival, we had conducted a poll on their first look this year.

Deepika Padukone lost badly to Kangana Ranaut in the IBTimes fashion poll for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actresses, who are friends in real life, both have a unique sense of style and are highly fashionable.

But it's Queen Kangana who has impressed more fans. In the IBTimes poll, Kangana Ranaut got 55.56% votes, while Deepika Padukone got only 11.11% votes. However, there were these keen fashion watchers who have also voted for both actresses, giving them 33.33% vote together.

Kangana Ranaut was wearing a specially curated look by designer couple Shane and Falguni Peacock - a gold sari accessorised with a gold corset and long mauve hand gloves.

Deepika Padukone was seen in a brown and cream gown by designer Peter Dundas. The look was mighty but simple. Deepika used minimal makeup and accessories and her hair tied-up for the chic look.

Falguni Peacock revealed in a statement about Kangana Ranaut's Day 1 look at Cannes 2019, "The idea was to create a fashion look that represents our traditional roots but also has an international appeal to it. Kangana wanted to showcase Indian weaves on international platforms and hence, we incorporated it in an unconventional silhouette." Shane Peacock further added, "After the concept was finalized, we created an authentic Indian look, with which we paired a structured corset, and the final part was the drape of the garment which is the surprise element of the look."

Both Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone had many more looks at the Cannes 2019 film fest, and the jury is still out on who wore it best Day 2 onwards. Both wore pantsuits and pretty dresses on Day 2 and Day 3 of Cannes 2019 for their various engagements.

While Kangana Ranaut was representing the vodka brand at Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone represented L'Oreal Paris.