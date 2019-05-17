Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 15, leaving fans spellbound. This is Kangana Ranaut's second appearance at Cannes Film Festival, and she had informed before leaving for France that she would be wearing a custom made sari on the red carpet. She also wore a black and white pantsuit for the party of Grey Goose, the brand she is representing at Cannes 2019.

True to her word, Kangana Ranaut surprised fashion watchers by wearing a gold sari with a corset and gloves to complement the look! It was a fusion outfit that has fashion bloggers discussing her look. Kangana Ranaut donned a Falguni and Shane Peacock designed look.

Falguni Peacock revealed to Zoom about Kangana Ranaut's style at Cannes 2019, "The idea was to create a fashion look that represents our traditional roots but also has an international appeal to it. Kangana wanted to showcase Indian weaves on international platforms and hence, we incorporated it in an unconventional silhouette." Shane Peacock further revealed, "After the concept was finalized, we created an authentic Indian look, with which we paired a structured corset, and the final part was the drape of the garment which is the surprise element of the look."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look at Cannes 2019.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone has wowed fans on the Cannes red carpet earlier, and she did not disappoint this time either. Deepika Padukone looked resplendent, as she walked down the steps at Cannes 2019 in a cream and brown gown by designer Peter Dundas. Deepika's eye makeup was catchy, and her minimal accessories and hair tied-up added to the chicness of the look.

