Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019 on May 16 and wowed everybody with her look, or rather two different looks, at film premieres. The actress, who acts both in Bollywood and Hollywood movies as well as American television, had surprisingly never made a red carpet appearance at Cannes for any film of hers or as part of the jury.

Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely sexy and sparkling at her first Cannes red carpet. She wore a custom Roberto Cavalli dress and was styled by Mimi Cuttrell who has been doing a great job of styling Ms Chopra Jonas. Priyanka was invited to the premiere of the film Rocketman and also the film 5B. Her outrageous Camp look at the MET Gala 2019 in New York may have disappointed her Indian fans, but Priyanka's attire, hair and makeup is just what her fans were waiting for!

Dressed in a wine and black off-shoulder sparkling gown that had a thigh-high slit and a small tail (well, not big like the one at MET Gala 2017), Priyanka Chopra looked calm and smiled subtly on the Cannes 2019 red carpet. She certainly did not look stressed like at the MET Gala 2019.

Priyanka Chopra also wore a sparkling white outfit for the 5B film screening. She shared the photos on her Instagram. Priyanka Chopra also wore a chic all-white pantsuit look as she arrived at Cannes 2019. Check out both the white looks and her gown as well, in more pictures here.

Isn't she looking lovely? Tell us which look of Priyanka Chopra did you like the most!