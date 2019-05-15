After catching eyeballs at the MET Gala 2019 with her Camp attire, actress-singer Priyanka Chopra departed for France from New York City to attend the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress was spotted at the NYC airport dressed stylishly earlier today in pinstriped formal pants, a Supreme T-shirt and an overcoat. She complimented it with dark shades and black formal heeled shoes, with a black purse and stylish silver luggage.

This will be Priyanka Chopra's first ever Cannes Film Festival appearance, and all eyes will be on her to see what she wears on the red carpet. Bollywood beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor as also Mallika Sherawat have regularly made appearances on the Cannes red carpet.

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadda and many more have visited the festival for a film or a brand appearance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Nandita Das have also served on the jury of the prestigious festival.

The Indian beauties at Cannes 2019 will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Mallika Sherawat, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan and Taranjit Kaur. After enthralling fans with her look at MET Gala 2019 in keeping with the Camp theme, it will be interesting to see what style game Priyanka Chopra brings to the Cannes red carpet - that too, for her first appearance. It looks like Priyanka Chopra is here to stay!

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and will go on till May 25. The 2019 Cannes red carpet dazzled with Hollywood stars on the opening day.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's smart airport look, as she leaves for Cannes 2019 from the JFK Airport.