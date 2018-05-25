As part of Project Next initiative, leading network carrier Airtel has collaborated with HMD Global Oy to introduce a new EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) scheme for three popular Nokia phones in India.

Prospective customers can buy Nokia 6.1 models --3GB RAM (Rs 16,999) and 4GB (Rs 18,999)-- for model for down payment of Rs 3,799 and Rs 5,799 respectively. Remainder of the amount can be cleared with an EMI of Rs 1,499 per month.

As far as the Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999) and Nokia 8 Sirocco (Rs 49,999) are concerned, they can be grabbed for as low as Rs 5,999 and Rs 8,599 down payment respectively. Rest of the amount can be paid in Rs 2,099 and Rs 2,799 monthly instalments, respectively.

To further sweeten the deal, Airtel is offering built-in post paid plan with benefits such as 30GB high-speed data per month with rollover option (unused data will be added to next month cycle), unlimited calling with free roaming and Airtel TV subscription (up to December 31, 2018) for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus models.

For the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition, Airtel subscribers are entitled to get 50 GB high-speed data per month with rollover option, unlimited calling with free roaming, one year Amazon Prime membership, free Airtel TV subscription and also Airtel Secure device protection insurance.

How to buy Nokia phones on Airtel Store:

Log on to Airtel Online store. Select the device of your choice Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment The device will be delivered to customer's preferred location/address On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone

"We are pleased to introduce Nokia's smartphone range on our digital platform and add to the range of smartphones available to customers. As India's leading smartphone network, we are committed to innovative (sic) to make it easier for customers to upgrade to premium smartphones they always aspired for," Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Nokia 8 Sirocco:

It comes with a high-grade premium shell on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display having 700 nits brightness. It is protected by curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover.

Additionally, Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications. Users can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can remain unharmed in up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also boasts fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it houses fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Nokia 7 Plus:

It sports a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer cinematic viewing experience. It features 2.5D curved glass cover with Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Inside, Nokia 7 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

Nokia 6.1:

The handset sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. On the back, it flaunts metallic shell with a matte finish, a dual-camera module and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Inside, the Nokia 6.1 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The USP of the Nokia 6.1 is its camera hardware. It boasts world-renowned ZEISS-branded 16MP rear camera lens with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and Bothie features, which allows users to record videos and takes images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP front-facing camera.

Model Down Payment EMI with built-in Postpaid plan Nokia 6.1(3GB RAM) Rs. 3799 Rs. 1499 Built-in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 6.1(4GB RAM) Rs. 5799 Rs. 1499 Built-in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 7 Plus Rs. 5599 Rs. 2099 Built-in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 8 Sirocco Rs. 8599 Rs. 2799 Built-in Plan – 50 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Free Airtel TV subscription, Airtel Secure device protection

Are you planning to buy any of the aforementioned Nokia phones? If yes, share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Airtel.