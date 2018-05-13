HMD Global Oy has launched an upgraded Nokia 6 (2018) variant dubbed as the Nokia 6.1 with bigger RAM and storage capacity on Amazon India.

The new Nokia 6.1 comes with a sumptuous 4GB RAM and 64GB storage whereas the original model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The rest of the internal specs and also the exterior design in the new model remains the same as the Nokia 6 (2018).

It sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. On the back, it flaunts metallic shell with a matte finish, a dual-camera module and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Inside, the Nokia 6.1 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The USP of the Nokia 6.1 is its camera hardware. It boasts world-renowned ZEISS-branded 16MP rear camera lens with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP front-facing camera. Also, the company has promised to release a software update with camera improvements including the Nokia's Dual Sight/Bothie feature, which is available in flagship Nokia 8 series.

For the uninitiated, the Bothie feature allows users to record videos and takes images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live stream front and rear videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy consumers.

Another notable aspect of Nokia 6.1 is that it is Google's Android One affiliated device. It is guaranteed to get Android updates in the fastest time compared to other brands and the device is assured to get software support for a minimum of 24 months and additional one year of security patch support.

Nokia 6.1 is available exclusively on Amazon India from May 13 onward for Rs 18,999. It is available in the blue-gold colourway.

As part of the launch offer, Amazon is offering Rs 10,000 cash back, but only for ICICI credit card users. Airtel users can also claim additional Rs 2,000 cashback and a free subscription to all media contents on Airtel TV app.

Furthermore, Amazon customers are entitled to get free 12 months damages and insurance coverage and can buy the Nokia 6.1 through the No Cost EMI scheme.

Additionally, they also get 25 percent discount for domestic hotel bookings through Make My Trip app.

Nokia 6.1 vs Competition:

HMD Global Oy's new Nokia 6.1 is pitting against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series, Motorola Moto G5s series, Vivo V9 and Oppo F7, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.