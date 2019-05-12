Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently going one-on-one against each other to claim the IPL 2019 winning trophy in the final match of the season. And as the game is high on emotions and power, sons of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani - Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani and his girlfriend Radhika Merchant were spotted earlier in the day at the private jet airport in Mumbai leaving for Hyderabad to witness the power-packed match.

Stepping out of his Lamborghini Urus, Akash Ambani was seen wearing white shorts and neon aqua coloured T-shirt. The paparazzi can be seen zooming in their lenses to capture a glimpse of the eldest heir of the Reliance Industries.

Anant Ambani was also seen at his casual best wearing the Mumbai Indians T-shirt and white shorts along with a pair of chappals. His girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant, was looked stunning in the Mumbai Indians jersey and blue jeans flaunting her braided hair look. She was seen talking on her phone all the way.

The members of the Ambani family have arrived in Hyderabad and have been watching their team Mumbai Indians bat first in the IPL final 2019. After taking off to a flying start, Mumbai Indians lost their two openers in the first six overs in the powerplay and lost their third wicket to Imran Tahir. The team has now scored 82 runs in 11.2 overs and team CSK is building up pressure on the MI batsmans.

Take a look.